Zacks Investment Research Comments on Edesa Biotech, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edesa Biotech in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 51,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Edesa Biotech by 17.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Edesa Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

