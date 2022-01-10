Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.73). Inogen reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 234.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

INGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inogen by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Inogen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 740,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Inogen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Inogen by 5.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INGN opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.85 million, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.97. Inogen has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.