Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Advantage Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,128. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at $116,000.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

