Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocuphire Pharma.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocuphire Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.51. 663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,680. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.