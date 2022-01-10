Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full year earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ESS Tech.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.25).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.36. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

