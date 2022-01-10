Zacks: Analysts Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 65,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mustang Bio by 34.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 16,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,617. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.55.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

