Zacks: Analysts Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 163.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $10.50 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

