Zacks: Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock opened at $69.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.02. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

