Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will report sales of $281.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.01 million and the highest is $290.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

