Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will post sales of $262.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.00 million and the lowest is $248.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $398.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,880,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 119,094 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

