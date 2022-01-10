Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Skyline Champion reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,300. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

