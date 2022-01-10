Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report $37.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $29.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $137.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $138.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $153.77 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

PLYM opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $999.39 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.