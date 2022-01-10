Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to announce sales of $25.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.61 million and the lowest is $24.76 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $18.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $98.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.99 million to $98.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $121.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.84 million to $125.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $25.08 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIDS. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 50,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,110. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

