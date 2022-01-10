Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHTX opened at $18.05 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

