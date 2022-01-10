Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.77. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $751,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $707,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $300,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGBI stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.87. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $23.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

