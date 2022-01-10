Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $988.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $271,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $2,105,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

