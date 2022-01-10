YOUengine (YOUC) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00066447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005425 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

