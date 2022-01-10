YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in YETI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,411,164. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE YETI opened at $74.27 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.38.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.