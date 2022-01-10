Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.18

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.18 and last traded at $54.45, with a volume of 21933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Yandex alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.54.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 71.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 238,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 22.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 64.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth about $2,902,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.