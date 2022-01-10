Xponance Inc. Sells 928 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEN stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

