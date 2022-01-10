Xponance Inc. Sells 683 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 61.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $70.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

