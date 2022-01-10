Xponance Inc. Sells 118 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $148.61 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.