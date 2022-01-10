Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 650.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

