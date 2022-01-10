Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 4.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Markel by 23.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,254.75 on Monday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,249.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,244.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,321.00.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

