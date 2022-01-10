Wrapped BNB Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $436.85 or 0.01043786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $517.49 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,489,734 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

