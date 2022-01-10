WPP’s (WPP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.11) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($18.33) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a GBX 1,225 ($16.51) price target on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.21) to GBX 1,030 ($13.88) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,160.89 ($15.64).

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,166.50 ($15.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £13.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP has a one year low of GBX 748.65 ($10.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,179 ($15.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,099 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,018.86.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

