Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $7.66 on Monday. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

WYGPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

