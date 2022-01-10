Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in December

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 40.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $34.00 on Monday. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

