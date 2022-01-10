Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $143.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.63.

Woodward stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average of $115.64. Woodward has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,825,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,585,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

