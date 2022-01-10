Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $110.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.61. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

