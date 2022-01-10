Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TCNNF. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.92.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13).

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

