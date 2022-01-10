WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.48 Million

Analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce sales of $255.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.21 million. WNS reported sales of $224.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS opened at $87.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.87. WNS has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $91.03.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

