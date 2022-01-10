WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.23.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.46 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $937.56 million, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

