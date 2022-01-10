Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a neutral rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE WGO opened at $77.45 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,597,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after purchasing an additional 170,653 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after purchasing an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.