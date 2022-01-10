Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.86.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

WGO opened at $77.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.99. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $60.80 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

