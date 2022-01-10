WINkLink (WIN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $357.28 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $364.90 million and $357.28 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00058717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00088488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.43 or 0.07505392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00072055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,940.04 or 1.00106069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003221 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

