William Blair Begins Coverage on Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IOT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They set a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $23.22 on Monday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

