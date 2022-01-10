Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.90 target price on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of WEF stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 867,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$720.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.58.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$352.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

