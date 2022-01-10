Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.90 target price on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of WEF stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 867,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$720.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.58.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
