West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WJRYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised West Japan Railway from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Japan Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

West Japan Railway stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

