WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Brokerages forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.64 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Shares of WCC stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $125.93. 8,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.96. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $70.49 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.34.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth $2,072,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth $5,275,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

