WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Down 51% This Week

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 51% lower against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for about $4.72 or 0.00011458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $581.91 million and $286.21 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00081527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.62 or 0.07312477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,187.19 or 0.99939827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003078 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

