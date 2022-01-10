Wells Fargo & Company Trims Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Target Price to $180.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.33.

DLR stock opened at $161.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $136,006,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after buying an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,902,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,503,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

