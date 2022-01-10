Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Shares Gap Down to $6.05

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $5.62. Wejo Group shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 2,308 shares changing hands.

WEJO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wejo Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

About Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Wejo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wejo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.