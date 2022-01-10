Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Uranium Energy (UEC)

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: UEC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/7/2022 – Uranium Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

12/31/2021 – Uranium Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/30/2021 – Uranium Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2021 – Uranium Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $229,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

