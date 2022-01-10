Wedbush Boosts Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $80.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNW. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

