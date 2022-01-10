We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $124.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

