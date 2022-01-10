We Are One Seven LLC Sells 47 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Shares of COO opened at $408.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.84 and its 200 day moving average is $416.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $354.07 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

