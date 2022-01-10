We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 641 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.43 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.38 and a 52-week high of $82.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.