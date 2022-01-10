We Are One Seven LLC Has $693,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 425,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,355,000 after acquiring an additional 118,934 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.25.

NYSE PNC opened at $223.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $224.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

