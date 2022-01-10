We Are One Seven LLC Has $441,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 578.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD stock opened at $83.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.